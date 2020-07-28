Just In
NASA Perseverance Rover Set To Liftoff On July 30; All Equipment Begin Boarding
NASA is gearing up to send the Perseverance rover off to Mars, finally. The liftoff is set for July 30 from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. The Perseverance Martian rover is equipped with the latest tech, including a helicopter, cameras, and microphones. After many delays, the NASA Persevearance rover is finally 'go' for launch.
NASA Perseverance Rover Launch
Once the spacecraft lifts off on Thursday (July 30), the rover should reach Mars by February after traveling for seven months and more than 480 million kilometers. Once the Perseverance rover lands on the Red Planet, it will begin its mission to find samples that could hold evidence of past Maritan life.
The Perseverance will be landing at the Jezero Crater, believed to be the riskiest Martian landing site. The area is packed with boulders and cliffs and is also believed to be a dried-up water bed. The crater is an ideal choice for the Perseverance rover to explore as it could hold vital evidence of past life.
LIVE: Ask us anything about our @NASAPersevere rover's #CountdownToMars.— NASA (@NASA) July 27, 2020
Our experts are answering questions live on @Reddit about our next mission to the Red Planet, set to lift off aboard a @ULALaunch rocket on July 30: https://t.co/vbpN5ZvsdZ pic.twitter.com/aF5PHUS9NC
NASA Perseverance Rover Onboard Equipment
The Perseverance rover is a car-sized, six-wheeled rover that is embedded with robotic arms for a stronger grip and bigger drill for collecting rock samples. The Maritan rover packs 23 cameras and two microphones capable of recording even the slightest sound on the planet. The rover is also enabled with self-driving technology, just like the Curiosity rover, which is already exploring the planet.
The most interesting feature aboard the Perseverance rover is the helicopter named Ingenuity. The helicopter is designed to operate to give us the first otherworldly test flight! "It really is like the Wright brothers' moment," said project manager MiMi Aung. The helicopter plays a vital role in future Martian exploration, especially when astronauts land there.
Speaking of astronauts, the Perseverance rover is equipped with additional equipment to help astronauts at Mars. This includes devices that can convert atmospheric carbon dioxide into oxygen, an essential ingredient for rocket propellant, and also to breathe. NASA is also sending fabrics to check how they withstand the Martian environment.
NASA is also sending a couple of stowaways like silicon chips bearing the names of nearly 11 million people who signed on it, a small plate showing Earth and Mars on opposite sides of the sun with the message "explore as one" in Morse code, and also a plaque as a tribute to medical workers as frontline warriors during the pandemic.
