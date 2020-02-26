NASA Recreates Apollo 13 Deroute In 4K Video News oi-Sharmishte Datti

One of the daring missions that NASA has undertaken is the Apollo 13. It was indeed one giant leap for mankind. However, the Apollo 13 crew underwent a technical issue demanding they abort the initial test run. Instead, the astronauts flew around the far side of the Moon and returned home.

NASA has now recreated a 4K video of the unplanned detour. The space agency has used images from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft. The video is quite stunning and tries to recreate the entire experience of the Apollo 13 crew.

"This video showcases visualizations in 4K resolution of many of those lunar surface views, starting with earthset and sunrise, and concluding with the time Apollo 13 reestablished radio contact with Mission Control," NASA Goddard Media Studios said in a press release.

Looking at the video, NASA has revealed a couple of key details about the Apollo 13 crew. It says that between the Earthset and Sunrise, the astronaut crew was in total darkness for eight minutes. As the video is speeded up, it gives us a brief peek at the absolute darkness the astronauts experienced years ago.

The Moon's visuals are quite stunning in the video. NASA explains that once the Earth was finally back within sight, the astronauts were able to re-establish radio contact with Mission Control. The free return trajectory around the Moon was the beginning of the journey home to safety for Apollo 13.

Although the visuals are quite appealing, it doesn't quite capture the extreme hardships the Apollo 13 crew went through. The weathered dehydration, food shortage, and extremely frigid temperatures were some of the difficulties the astronauts experienced. Plus, the mission control scrambled hard to bring the astronauts home.

Despite this, the NASA video shows the views the Apollo 13 crew experienced during the daring adventure.

Best Mobiles in India