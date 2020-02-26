ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NASA Recreates Apollo 13 Deroute In 4K Video

    By
    |

    One of the daring missions that NASA has undertaken is the Apollo 13. It was indeed one giant leap for mankind. However, the Apollo 13 crew underwent a technical issue demanding they abort the initial test run. Instead, the astronauts flew around the far side of the Moon and returned home.

    NASA Recreates Apollo 13 Deroute In 4K Video

     

    NASA has now recreated a 4K video of the unplanned detour. The space agency has used images from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft. The video is quite stunning and tries to recreate the entire experience of the Apollo 13 crew.

    "This video showcases visualizations in 4K resolution of many of those lunar surface views, starting with earthset and sunrise, and concluding with the time Apollo 13 reestablished radio contact with Mission Control," NASA Goddard Media Studios said in a press release.

    Looking at the video, NASA has revealed a couple of key details about the Apollo 13 crew. It says that between the Earthset and Sunrise, the astronaut crew was in total darkness for eight minutes. As the video is speeded up, it gives us a brief peek at the absolute darkness the astronauts experienced years ago.

    The Moon's visuals are quite stunning in the video. NASA explains that once the Earth was finally back within sight, the astronauts were able to re-establish radio contact with Mission Control. The free return trajectory around the Moon was the beginning of the journey home to safety for Apollo 13.

     

    Although the visuals are quite appealing, it doesn't quite capture the extreme hardships the Apollo 13 crew went through. The weathered dehydration, food shortage, and extremely frigid temperatures were some of the difficulties the astronauts experienced. Plus, the mission control scrambled hard to bring the astronauts home.

    Despite this, the NASA video shows the views the Apollo 13 crew experienced during the daring adventure.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news science nasa
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 16:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X