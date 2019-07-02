NASA Shares Image Of Volcanic Eruption From International Space Station News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

We've seen a lot of stunning images captured from the International Space Station (ISS) lately. Now, the astronauts aboard have captured Raikoke, an uninhabited island in northwest Pacific. The volcano erupted after 95 years, it last erupted in 1924.

The latest eruption generated a massive cloud of ash which was visible from space as well. The astronauts didn't miss the opportunity and captured a breathtaking image of the event. The image was shared on NASA's social media handles and has gone viral since then.

NASA's tweet read: "Raikoke Volcano on the Kuril Islands rarely erupts. It most recently exploded in 1778 and 1924. The dormant period ended around 4:00 a.m. local time on June 22, 2019, when a vast plume of ash and volcanic gases shot up from its 700-meter-wide crater."

Raikoke Volcano on the Kuril Islands rarely erupts. It most recently exploded in 1778 and 1924.



The dormant period ended around 4:00 a.m. local time on June 22, 2019, when a vast plume of ash and volcanic gases shot up from its 700-meter-wide crater. https://t.co/FXxeIpNoQW pic.twitter.com/ZyYTvDpiaQ — NASA Goddard (@NASAGoddard) June 26, 2019

NASA has also explained the phenomenon on its website: "Unlike some of its perpetually active neighbors on the Kamchatka Peninsula, Raikoke Volcano on the Kuril Islands rarely erupts." They further wrote that several satellites, as well as astronauts on the International Space Station, "observed as a thick plume rose and then streamed east as it was pulled into the circulation of a storm in the North Pacific."

Previously, the space agency shared some images captured from outer space showing the Earth in its night glory. "Earth is special. It's the only place in the universe that we know contains life. Celebrate its beauty by taking a look at these breathtaking images of our home planet, as captured by crew members aboard the @Space_Station," NASA's tweet read.

We also saw a few images captured by NASA astronaut Christina Koch. She posted a stunning image of the Southern Lights or Aurora Australis for the International Space Station (ISS). The image was captured during one of the space station's 15 orbits of the planets.

Besides, NASA is planning to commercialize the International Space Station (ISS). Passengers will have to spend around $35,000 per night and these trips can last for months, the space agency said.

Best Mobiles in India