ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    “This Is Just The Beginning”, Says NASA Administrator After SpaceX Completes Astronaut Mission

    By
    |

    NASA is looking forward to the future of human spaceflight after the first crewed mission aboard the SpaceX rocket circled back to Earth, completing the mission. The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley has safely landed back on Earth, or specifically, slashed down in the Gulf of Mexico.

    NASA, SpaceX Fully Complete First Astronaut Mission

     

    The touchdown marks the historic completion of the Demo-2 test flight to and from the International Space Station. "Today was a great victory, but it was just the beginning," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. "We are going to be a customer - one customer of many customers in a very robust commercial marketplace for human spaceflight to low-Earth orbit," he added.

    Looking back, the Demo-2 mission took flight on May 30 marking the first orbital crewed mission to liftoff from the US since 2011. The SpaceX Falcon 9 with the Crew Dragon capsule lifted off carrying two NASA astronauts to ISS, creating a "new era of human spaceflight".

    With the completion of the Demo-2 mission, SpaceX can now fully work on its first operational mission, the four-person Crew-1. The mission is scheduled for liftoff in September. Before this, NASA will be running a complete analysis of the Demo-2 data. If no red flags turn up, they're good to go. From the looks of it, red flags are quite unlikely, considering how well the test flight was carried out.

     

    What's Next For SpaceX?

    SpaceX has been sweeping the headlines lately. For one, the SpaceX Starlink project is well set to begin streaming internet service to users in North America. SpaceX will soon begin shipping the necessary equipment to set up the internet service for Starlink customers.

    Apart from this, plenty of other companies are hiring SpaceX to boost space tourism. NASA isn't the only customer, another US-based company Axiom Space has also booked a trip to the space station with the capsule, scheduled to liftoff sometime next year. As space tourism gets a boost, it seems like SpaceX is going to be quite busy.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news science nasa spacex
    Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 11:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X