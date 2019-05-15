ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NASA study reveals Moon shrinks continuously causing quakes on its surface

    The Moon has shrunk by 150 feet in the past several million years.

    By
    |

    NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) has beamed back an image of the Moon which shows that the Earth's natural satellite is steadily shrinking which causes wrinkling on its surface and quakes.

    NASA study reveals Moon shrinks continuously causing quakes on surface

     

    The space agency reached the conclusion after surveying more than 12,000 images which revealed that lunar basin Mare Frigoris near the Moon's north pole - which was assumed to be dead from a geological point of view - has been shifting and cracking. Unlike Earth, the Moon doesn't have its own tectonic plates; instead, its tectonic activity occurs as it loses heat. This causes its surface to wrinkle.

    Since the Moon's crust is brittle, these forces break the surface as the interiors start shrinking. This results in thrust faults, where one section of the crust is pushed up over an adjacent section.

    Over the past several million years, the Moon has shrunk by 150 feet or 50 meters. The Apollo astronauts first began measuring seismic activity on the Moon in the 1960s and 1970s, concluding that a vast majority occurred deep while very less on the surface.

    "It's quite likely that the faults are still active today," said Nicholas Schmerr, an assistant professor of geology at the University of Maryland who co-authored the study. "You don't often get to see active tectonics anywhere but Earth, so it's very exciting to think these faults may still be producing moonquakes."

    Besides, NASA is also working Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway which will be a base in the Moon's orbit for studying deep-space environment. It will also serve as a station for astronauts going on a mission to Mars.

    Read More About: nasa space science news
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 10:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 15, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue