Just In
- 19 min ago OnePlus 8 Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Spotted On Geekbench
-
- 2 hrs ago Black Shark 3 Could Be World's First 16GB RAM Phone
- 7 hrs ago Amazon Pongal, Makar Sankranti Festival Offers 2020: Avail Premium Smartphones On EMI
- 13 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Sale Debuts On January 19: Discounts And Offers You Can Avail
Don't Miss
- Movies Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior First-Day Box Office: Good News For Ajay Devgn & Co.
- Sports Dakar Rally 2020: Peterhansel wins stage 6, Sainz leads overall, Al Attiyah second
- Finance Passenger Vehicle Sales In 2019 See Biggest Fall In 20 Years
- News Indians innocent, believe anything: Chidambaram's dig at government
- Lifestyle Did You Know These Health Benefits Of Masturbation?
- Automobiles Lamborghini Inaugurates New Dealership At Bangalore: Showcases Huracan Evo Spider At Opening
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Delhi In 2020
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
NASA’s TESS Finds Unique Planet That Orbits Two Stars
NASA TESS has found a unique planet. The researchers working with the data from the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite or TESS found a planet that orbits two stars. Initially, it was believed to be a pair of eclipsing binary stars without a planet. On detailed examination, an intern found it was misidentified.
NASA TESS Finds Another Planet
The team of Zooniverse citizen scientists working with the Planet Hunters TESS program recognized the variations in the star brightness with the TESS data. The intern, Wolf Cukier, on closer examination found that it was indeed a circumbinary planet, which is one that orbits two stars.
"About three days into my internship, I saw a signal from a system called TOI 1338. At first, I thought it was a stellar eclipse, but the timing was wrong. It turned out to be a planet," he said in a statement. The discovery marks the first circumbinary planet discover for TESS. So far, there are more than 20 other confirmed circumbinary planets and a couple of unconfirmed ones.
The unique planet is called TOI 1338 B and is roughly 6.9 times larger than the Earth. It can be placed between the size of Neptune and Saturn for further comparison. Speaking of the star duo, one of them is 10 percent larger than the Sun. The second is cooler and dimmer and is sized about one-third of the Sun's mass.
Interesting Findings
The TOI 1338 B planet is in almost perfect alignment with the stars. Hence, it experiences solar eclipses every 15 days. Moreover, both the stars in the system are orbiting, which is quite challenging for TESS to detect. Here, the smaller star passes in front of the larger one that creates a similar drop in starlight as the transit of the planet.
NASA's TESS works by detecting planets passing between the Earth and the planet's stars, which is called a transit. The sensitive cameras aboard TESS are capable of detecting tiny drops in the light from the star. Presently, the exoplanet-hunting satellite is on a two-year mission. It studies the same section of the sky for 27 days at a time intending to find Earth-like planets around nearby stars for easier observations.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
19,990
-
25,999
-
34,890
-
1,07,899
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,899
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,890
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
28,300
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
20,000
-
35,990
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705