ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    NASA wants SpaceX to work alongside for asteroid deflecting mission

    Elon Musk thanked NASA with a heartwarming message.

    By
    |

    NASA has chosen SpaceX to work on its first-ever attempt to deflect a space rock that's hurtling at high speed in space. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) will take flight placed on a Falcon 9 rocket in June 2021 from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

    NASA wants SpaceX to work alongside for asteroid deflecting mission

     

    The mission of DART is to smash a satellite into the Didymos asteroid's small moon in order to deflect it off its orbit. While this sounds exciting, if the mission fails, it would result in derailment of NASA's "kinetic impactor technique," however, success will provide crucial data that will inform its deployment against an actual asteroid that's approaching our planet.

    The space agency plans to intercept Didymos when it's within 11 million kilometers to the Earth. According to the DART website, the probe won't reach the target until October 2022. It will smash into the space rock at a speed of around 13,500 mph.

    The space agency will be spending around $69 million including the launch service for this mission. It will be managed by NASA's Launch Services Program at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

    SpaceX's collaboration with NASA can be the first step towards a new relationship with NASA evolving beyond the resupply missions to the ISS. Elon Musk also tweeted to express his views on the collaboration: "Thanks on behalf of the SpaceX team. We ♥️♥️♥️ NASA!"

     

    SpaceX Falcon Heavy also launched a Saudi satellite operated by Arabsat. After 34 minutes of the launch, the satellite was successfully deployed. The mission was to place the six-ton Arabsat-6A satellite into geostationary orbit that is located 22,500km above the Earth. The satellite is meant to provide internet, television, telephone, and secure communications to users in the Middle East.

    Speaking of the DART mission, NASA will be working closely with the European Space Agency (ESA) as well. ESA is also working on a spacecraft that is capable of navigating itself will be a huge leap for technology. The spacecraft will also be able to avoid space debris which will make it less stressful for space agencies.

    Read More About: nasa space science news
    Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 13:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue