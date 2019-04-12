SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket successfully deploys Saudi's Arabsat into orbit News oi-Vishal Kawadkar The takeoff was postponed by a day due to strong winds.

SpaceX postponed the launch of its first commercial Falcon Heavy rocket, citing strong wind in the upper atmosphere as the reason for the delay. Later the rocket was successfully launched the next day.

The Falcon Heavy carried a Saudi satellite operated by Arabsat. The mission took place after a year sending the Tesla Roadster into orbit as a test. After 34 minutes of the launch, the satellite was successfully deployed.

The job was to place the six-ton Arabsat-6A satellite into geostationary orbit which is around 22,500 above the Earth. The satellite is meant to provide internet, television, telephone, and secure communications to users in the Middle East.

Just after 10 minutes of take off, the rocket's three boosters detached. Two of them landed on the pads successfully. The third booster landed on a barge placed on the Atlantic. "Three for three boosters today," a SpaceX webcast commentator said.

Previously, SpaceX launched its Crew Dragon astronaut capsule with carried by a Falcon 9 rocket. The capsule successfully managed to dock itself with the International Space Station. This is definitely one of the biggest achievements for the private space company.

"It was super exciting to see it," astronaut Bob Behnken, told the BBC. "I know you heard the applause and all the clapping that went along with the accomplishment today and so it's just one more milestone that gets us ready for our flight coming up here."