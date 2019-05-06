ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    NASA warns a sudden apocalyptic asteroid strike is eminent

    NASA issues an alarming warning.

    By
    |

    If NASA scientists are to be believed, Earth is facing an apocalyptic threat. The astronomers are assuming that an asteroid strike "is not that far away." NASA's chief administrator Jim Bridenstine has issued a warning - saying the Earth is "about to face its biggest threat from outer space."

    NASA warns a sudden apocalyptic asteroid strike is eminent

     

    The remarks were made during a meeting at the 2019 Planetary Defense Conference in College Park, Maryland. "This is about ultimately protecting the only planet we know right now to host life, and that is the planet Earth," said Bridenstine.

    Well-known scientist Bill Nye also warned the threat during the conference. "The Earth is going to get hit with another big asteroid. The problem is, we don't know when. It's a very low probability in anyone's lifetime, but it's a very high-consequence event. If it happens, it would be like control-alt-delete for everything," he said.

    During a role-playing simulation exercise, NASA scientist failed to deflect a meteor crashing into the Earth - even after eight years of preparation.

    NASA is working with ELon Musk's SpaceX to develop a Double Asteroid Redirection Test (D.A.R.T) is an attempt to stop asteroid that are on a collision course with our planet. NASA hopes to detect 90 percent of space rocks ranging from 140 meter and above using the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope in Chile.

    Read More About: nasa space science news
    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue