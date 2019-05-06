NASA warns a sudden apocalyptic asteroid strike is eminent News oi-Vishal Kawadkar NASA issues an alarming warning.

If NASA scientists are to be believed, Earth is facing an apocalyptic threat. The astronomers are assuming that an asteroid strike "is not that far away." NASA's chief administrator Jim Bridenstine has issued a warning - saying the Earth is "about to face its biggest threat from outer space."

The remarks were made during a meeting at the 2019 Planetary Defense Conference in College Park, Maryland. "This is about ultimately protecting the only planet we know right now to host life, and that is the planet Earth," said Bridenstine.

Well-known scientist Bill Nye also warned the threat during the conference. "The Earth is going to get hit with another big asteroid. The problem is, we don't know when. It's a very low probability in anyone's lifetime, but it's a very high-consequence event. If it happens, it would be like control-alt-delete for everything," he said.

During a role-playing simulation exercise, NASA scientist failed to deflect a meteor crashing into the Earth - even after eight years of preparation.

NASA is working with ELon Musk's SpaceX to develop a Double Asteroid Redirection Test (D.A.R.T) is an attempt to stop asteroid that are on a collision course with our planet. NASA hopes to detect 90 percent of space rocks ranging from 140 meter and above using the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope in Chile.