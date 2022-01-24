Netaji Hologram Statue At India Gate: All You Need To Know News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his honor on his 125th birth anniversary. The statue was placed at the India Gate Memorial on January 23. Notably, the hologram statue will be a granite statue and it will be installed at the location.

For now, there is no word regarding when exactly the statue will be built and installed. In the meantime, here are the details regarding the 3D hologram technology used in this statue and how it will be created. Let's take a look at the same from here.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Hologram Statue

Holograms are virtual 3D images that are created with the interference of light beams that reflect real physical objects. The idea behind setting up a hologram statue is to project images in a way that they look realistic and visible from all angles. The best view of a hologram will be got when you move around it as the 3D image will appear life-like.

As per the officials in the Ministry of Culture, the Netaji hologram statue gets the power from a 4K projector with 30,000 lumens and it will be placed until the granite statue is developed completely. Officials have explained that a holographic screen with a transparency of 90 percent has been put in such a way that it is invisible to visitors.

This holographic statue of Netaji will measure 28 x 6, which is the same as the actual granite statue. It will continue to beam from sunset to sunrise each day till the actual statue is installed. The graphic model has been designed by a team of experts at the National Gallery of Modern Art under Director-General Adwaita Gadanayak.

The quality of the holographic screen is significant to create a hologram. It should be placed to give an impression of a 3D image that appears to float naturally on air and not coming from a screen. While the exact cost of this statue is not known, we can expect the government to share the same soon. Moreover, the 4K projector used in Netaji's hologram statue costs Rs. 15 lakh.

How To Create Hologram Using Smartphone

Creating a simple hologram using your smartphone is possible with some common house materials. Creating holograms at homes was popular years back and doesn't take much time. All you need is a smartphone, a plastic CD/DVD case, graph paper, knife, scissors, glue and tape.

