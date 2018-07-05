Netflix could soon introduce an ‘Ultra’ subscription package

Netflix, the online movies and TV show streaming platform is one of the best streaming platforms which is available in the market. The platform has a huge collection of movies and TV shows for the users globally.

The company currently offers three subscription plans for the users which include Base, Standard, and Premium. Now, some reports from the web suggest that the company seems to be testing a new and higher priced subscription package for the users.

According to a report from the Beebom, it was first noticed by the Italian Blog Tutto Android that the streaming giant is planning to introduce a high-priced 'Ultra' subscription package at a price of 16.99 euros, roughly around Rs 1400. The is a hike from the company already available Premium tier package which is priced at 13.99 euros approximately Rs 1124. The new Ultra subscription package will offer similar features as the company's already available Premium package.

It is being further reported that Netflix will not make any specific changes in its currently available subscription rather the company is primarily hiking the price of the Premium tier with the introduction of the new subscription pack. The test is presently being observed in the European countries.

The new Ultra subscription package will offer the users the same features as available in the Premium tier while removing some features from the Premium package. The users now will be able to share two screens simultaneously as compared to the previously available four screen sharing feature along with the HDR streaming support.

This implies that the company is aiming to hike the prices of its subscription packages for its users without affecting the current users. The Ultra subscription package will allow the company to increase the prices by minimizing some features for the Premium users. At present, the streaming service is available for Android and iOS platform along with its web version and for Smart TVs.

