Netflix Inactive Accounts To Get Cancelled Starting This Week

Netflix is one of the most popular OTT players across the globe and is a host to a wide range of movies and TV shows across several genres. Its popularity is justified with over 183 million subscribers all across the globe. If you are an active user or have tried using this service then you must be aware that it needs an active subscription plan to watch any movie or show. In the latest development, Netflix has announced that it will be canceling accounts that have been inactive for a while.

The company itself has announced that it plans on canceling the inactive accounts on its platform. Netflix plans on initiating this course of action starting this week itself. The cancellation of the subscription will be valid for the accounts that have been in the inactive state for a year. This includes the accounts for which no payment has been made in this period.

However, the accounts won't be canceled without any warnings or notice. Rather, these inactive users will be given be sent reminders for cancellation of their accounts on their registered email address and also via an in-app notification. If the users don't respond or time and the reminders get ignored only then those inactive accounts will be canceled.

But, the company will not be formatting the data of a canceled profile instantly. The OT platform will have the account on hold temporarily for 10 months where it will be keeping a log of the details such as the profile and the favorites category. This is like a buffer time for the users to reactivate their canceled account if they somehow change their minds.

As per the company, this move will have no major effect on the overall revenue generated from the paid-subscription as the proportion of such users are low. Eddy Wu, Netflix's director of product innovation said, "these inactive accounts represent less than half of one percent of our overall member base, only a few hundred thousand." So, if you are one of such users who haven't been using Netflix for a while, chances are your account might get canceled.

