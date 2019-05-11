Just In
Netflix releases Sacred Games portrait captured from OnePlus 7 Pro
The second season of the popular series will soon be available on Netflix.
See this image? The portrait of Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj Singh - his character from Netflix's hit series Sacred Games. Well, this has been shot using a OnePlus smartphone. Yes, Netflix has announced its partnership with OnePlus.
The popular video streaming service didn't detail what the partnership includes, but it did mention that the "association is based on the common philosophy of a community and member-first approach to delivering an incredible Netflix viewing experience on the much awaited OnePlus 7 Pro."
The OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a 90Hz QHD+ display with support for HDR10, and Netflix says the phone will set "new standards in mobile viewing of content, giving Netflix fans an immersive viewing experience."
Netflix will soon be releasing the second season of Sacred Games, and to create the hype for the series, the company has released promo shots of the lead characters and some behind-the-scenes footage. Everything is claimed to have been shot using a OnePlus 7 Pro.
OnePlus had a similar tie-up with GQ India magazine. These ties are meant to showcase the camera capabilities of the upcoming flagship from the company. Although, there's no way we can confirm whether the images were actually taken from a OnePlus device or a DSLR.
As for the smartphone, it is said to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC backed by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM.
The device will pack a triple camera setup comprising of an 8 MP primary RGB sensor, a 16 MP super wide angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens. The OnePlus 7 Pro is said to be fuelled by a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type-C port.