OnePlus 7 Pro to sport a shiny new vibration motor: Offers 6 different vibration patterns

OnePlus 7 Pro will launch on the 14th of May

The upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro is most likely to be the best OnePlus smartphone, period. For the first time, OnePlus is using a flagship-grade QHD+ display, a triple camera setup, and now, the company has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature an all-new vibration motor.

One of the frequent complaints about a OnePlus device is that it comes with an inferior vibration motor. OnePlus has taken that as a challenge, and the company is including an all-new Vibration motor, which is 200% better than the vibration motor found on the OnePlus 6T or any other previous OnePlus smartphone.

According to OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau, the OnePlus 7 Pro uses a bigger vibration motor, which does not affect the overall dimensions of the smartphone, and users can select from three different levels of vibrations and six different vibration patterns. Depending on the task, a user can customize the vibration level and vibration pattern.

The new vibration motor can also be used to get haptic feedback on keyboards as well. As we are just a few days before the launch of the OnePlus 7 Pro, we should get more information about the smartphone on the launch day.

OnePlus 7 Pro leaked specs

The OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, offering smoother animation transitions. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the smartphone with at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which will go up to 256 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM.

The smartphone is also expected to feature a triple camera setup with an 8 MP primary RGB sensor, a 16 MP super wide angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zooming capability. The OnePlus 7 Pro is most likely to pack in a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type-C port. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the OnePlus 7 Pro.