Netflix to add 10 new original films, across various subjects in India

Continuing its investment in India, Netflix has announced a slate of 10 new original films, across a range of subjects and genres.

By the end of 2020, a total of 15 new original Indian films (including previously announced titles Music Teacher, Cobalt Blue, Chopsticks, Upstarts and Bulbul) will be available to Netflix members around the world.

When Netflix launched in India, we changed the way Indian audiences enjoy their films," said Srishti Behl Arya, Director - International Original Film, India, Netflix.

"Given our diversity, history, and culture, India is home to powerful stories waiting to be told to audiences around the world. The depth of talent and vision of our creators is enabling us to create films our members will love. We want to be a home for India's finest filmmakers where their stories travel to more people than ever before," Arya said.

Under this partnership, viewers can expect "Ghost Stories" with directors Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap reunite (after Lust Stories) to tell spine-chilling tales, produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Ashi Dua.

Karan Johar, the producer for Guilty said, " Guilty, is a film that explores a personal, powerful subject where a small-town girl takes on the structures that protect perpetrators of rape. Ruchi Narain is helming the film as a Director, and we at Dharmatic, could not be more excited than to see her vision come alive across 190 countries on Netflix."

Then there is House Arrest which is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and Samit Basu, written by Samit Basu and produced by India Stories, it is a story of a man - trapped in his own fears - who locks himself at home, only to find that while he can restrict his interaction with the world, he can't keep the world from entering his domain.

Sudhir Mishra on Serious Men said, "Book adaptations typically face the conundrum of pleasing the reader or pleasing the viewer, but Netflix has eliminated the need for a compromise. The reader and the viewer converge on Netflix, and now we can tell quality stories the way they were meant to be told. So it seems natural that this thrilling tale of wiles, wits, danger, and redemption would find a home and an audience on this platform."