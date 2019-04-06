ENGLISH

    Netflix starts testing Rs.65 plan for mobile users in India: Report

    Netflix also offers three plans such as Basic, Standard, and Premium which is priced at Rs. 500, Rs. 650, and Rs. 800.

    By
    |

    Streaming service Netflix is now testing a new mobile-only weekly plan in India which is priced at Rs. 65.

    In fact, Netflix has also pointed out that this Mobile-Only Plan is Only a Test - it is not the rollout of a new plan.

    "We are always looking for ways to make Netflix more enjoyable and accessible. We will be testing different options in select countries where members can, for example, watch Netflix on their mobile device for a lower price and subscribe in shorter increments of time. Not everyone will see these options and we may never roll out these specific plans beyond the tests," the company said in a statement.

    As reported by Mint the Rs. 65 weekly plan comes with a one-month free trial, but with a catch yes you heard it right as this plan provides limited access as compared to other plans.

    In addition, users will get access to the entire content shows on the streaming app but without HD or Ultra HD content.

    Meanwhile, the company has reportedly introduced three other plans priced at Rs. 125, Rs.165 and Rs.200. The Rs. 125 will allow users to view content on laptops and TV as well, while Rs 165 plan offers content on two screens at a time and under Rs. 200 user will offer both HD and Ultra HD content to viewers on four screens at a time.

    Besides Netflix also offers three plans such as Basic, Standard, and Premium which is priced at Rs. 500, Rs. 650, and Rs. 800.

    Under its Basic plan, users can stream on one device, while Standard plan offers high definition content on two devices at one time and Premium plans offer Ultra HD content on four devices at the same time.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 6, 2019
