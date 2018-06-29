Networking market in India witnesses 10.8% YoY Growth in Q1 2018: IDC

According to IDC new report, India's networking market which includes Ethernet switch, Routers and WLAN segments witnessed a 10.8 percent YoY growth in Q12018 with increased investments across the enterprise and service provider deployments.

The report said that Cisco's established its top position in the Ethernet Switch market at 66.5 percent in Q1 2018 followed by HPE. Huawei and Nokia posted a healthy double-digit Y-o-Y growth in 1Q 2018.

While India's Router market in Q1 2018 stood at $99. 9 million (By vendor revenue) with a YoY growth of 8.0 percent in 1Q 2018.

IDC reveals that the Service provider segments continued investments in 4G deployments and VoLTE and the regular refreshes to upgrade the network infrastructure and Government initiatives around digital India would drive incremental revenues in the coming quarters.

Dileep Nadimpalli, Research Manager, IDC India says, "With the advent of Software-defined Networking(SDN) and SD-WAN technologies the landscape of networking architecture is quickly changing. OEMs should address the developing business and deployment models since the market will adopt subscription-led networking procurement over traditional networking hardware spend."

The report also highlighted WLAN market in India and said that it stood at $ 51.5 million (by vendor revenue) in Q1 2018 with a significant Y-o-Y growth of 19.8 percent.

This growth was majorly driven by enterprise and service provider deployments while consumer deployments saw a decline. Increased spending in government was the key growth contributor for the WLAN market in Q1 2018.

Ranganath Sadasiva, Director-Enterprise, IDC India says, "Reconceptualizing Network architecture is mandatory for Organisations. Initiatives around citizen Digital empowerment; Innovation accelerator technologies such as IOT, AR/VR, Robotics; Connectivity enhancements initiatives like 5G/VoLTE rollouts, Wi-Fi campus, Hotspots, etc. are expected to increase the spending on networking in the coming quarters."

Meanwhile, IDC India forecast that the Ethernet Switch, Router, and WLAN market are expected to grow in single digits in terms of compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for 2017-2022 and Government initiatives are expected to grow across the product categories especially in the coming year.