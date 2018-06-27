Nokia A1 Plus with Snapdragon 845 SoC to be announced at IFA 2018

HMD Global has been busy launching numerous smartphones ever since the advent of this year, Now, it is rumored that the company is prepping a flagship smartphone. As per the reports by WinFuture, the HMD flagship could be dubbed Nokia A1 Plus. The smartphone is touted to arrive with a Snapdragon 845 SoC and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

This is not the first time that we are coming across reports regarding a Nokia flagship with such a fingerprint sensor. Previous reports have pointed out that the Nokia 9 is a flagship device sporting an in-display fingerprint sensor. Though there are claims that the Nokia A1 Plus could be the Nokia 9, there is no official confirmation from the company regarding the same.

According to the recent report, HMD Global is working with Foxconn, its manufacturing partner to release this alleged flagship smartphone in the European market. If this report turns out to be authentic, then the Nokia smartphone is likely to be the first device in the country to arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Nokia A1 Plus features

Notably, there is a slew of smartphones with such a fingerprint sensor in the Chinese market but these devices are yet to be released in Europe. One smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor to be launched outside of China is the Vivo X21 priced at Rs. 35,999 in India.

Besides the fingerprint sensor, the Nokia A1 Plus is rumored to arrive with a Snapdragon 845 SoC and sport an OLED panel made by LG Display. The device is believed to run Android P out of the box.

The report speculates that this smartphone might be unveiled at the IFA 2018 tech show in August or September. It adds that the previous mid-2018 launch plan was canceled due to the major issues related to the camera setup.

If it is the Nokia 9, then the A1 Plus is rumored to arrive with 8GB RAM and 256GB of default memory capacity. It is likely to flaunt a 6.01-inch display with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is believed to flaunt a triple camera setup comprising of 41MP, 20MP and 9.7MP sensors from Carl Zeiss and a 3900mAh battery. It might have IP68 certification and an 18-karat gold finish at its rear.