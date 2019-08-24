New Community Guidelines – Bans Employees From Making Political Debates News oi-Karan Sharma

Working in Google is a dream job and most of us want to get into it. The search giant has now released community guidelines for its employees which will ban you from doing a certain set of thing while working in the organisation.

According to the Google blog post, " Working at Google comes with tremendous responsibility. Billions of people rely on us every day for high-quality, reliable information. It's critical that we honor that trust and uphold the integrity of our products and services."

Here are the guidelines which employees have to obey when they are communicating in the workplace.

Be responsible. What you say and do matters. You're responsible for your words and actions and you'll be held accountable for them.

Be helpful. Your voice is your contribution - make it productive.

Be thoughtful. Your statements can be attributed to Google regardless of your intent, and you should be thoughtful about making statements that could cause others to make incorrect assumptions.

The guidelines have clearly stated that employees are not allowed to waste time on political-debates and non-work topics. The guidelines also suggested that employees need to follow three Google values while communicating with fellow mates, "Respect the user, respect the opportunity, respect each other. Our Values govern how we conduct ourselves in the pursuit of our mission," reads the blog post.

Google also warned the employees to stop trolling others with name-calling, the company will go hard on those employees who will not follow this guidelines. If someone caught doing this, he/she will be filed against violation of policies against harassment and bullying.

"Don't troll, name call, or engage in ad hominem attacks--about anyone. This includes making statements that insult, demean, or humiliate (whether individually or by reference to groups) other employees, our extended workforce, our business partners, or others (including public figures), or that violate other standards of conduct or policies against harassment and bullying."

The company also suggest their employees not to mislead and share any information about the company to others. "Do not access, disclose, or disseminate Need-to-Know or Confidential information in violation of our Data Security Policy."

