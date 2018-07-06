New Google Chrome bug forces users to pay fake customer care executives

Google has been keenly addressing the issues which its consumers experience while using its services or platforms. Even after the tech giant's crackdown on a number of malware and unwanted ads, the scammers have been able to exploit a bug in Chrome and possibly the Mozilla Firefox to cheat the users. These scammers have reportedly been duping the users by posing as Microsoft's official tech support asking them to pay for the bug fix.

According to a report from the Beebom, the exploit or the bug was first spotted back in February this year. The exploit works by locking a user's webpage into a crying wolf about the ISP blocking users. The scammers were able to manipulate the users' device by downloading an executable file on a user's PC without asking for their permission. As soon as the file is downloaded, it further installs in the background without asking for a user's permission by taking the advantage of a bug in the Google Chrome.

Once the file is downloaded and installed on an affected user's PC then the browser becomes unresponsive in a few seconds with a pop-up or dialog which prompts the users to call a phone number mentioned on the screen, which claims itself to be of Microsoft. When a user affected by the bug calls the number provided on the screen, the scammers posing as Customer Care executives' dupes the customer by forcing them to share their credit card details for resolving the issue. The executable file is often downloaded by clicking on malicious links or misleading advertisements.

The issue is said to be resolved in the Google Chrome 65 which was earlier affected with the same bug, now the bug has reappeared with the new version of the Chrome 67. Malwarebytes which is an Anti-virus service provider has first spotted the bug or the flaw back in February 2018 and also reports that Mozilla could also be under threat.

Google has acknowledged the issue and is saying that it is working on resolving the issue whereas Mozilla, on the other hand, is also looking into the matter and its impact on its browsers. We would suggest our readers to surf the web with caution and not click on any suspicious or malicious links. For the current bug which locks the user's web browsers, users can simply visit the task manager by pressing CTRL-ALT-Delete on their windows device or can Force Quit on Mac to resume to normal web surfing.

We would suggest our readers not to click on any suspicious looking links to fend off the attacks on the browser and not to panic if their browser gets locked, all they need to do is kill the browsers which can be done from the task manager on Windows devices or by Force Quit on Mac devices.