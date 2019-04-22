ENGLISH

    Nick Chavez took charge of SVP of Sales & Marketing at Nintendo America

    Nick Chavez appointed as Nintendo's new Senior Vice President Of Sales & Marketing. All you need to know about the new president.

    By
    |

    Nintendo the company behind the popular console who has to change the scenario of the entire gaming console market has it new America's Senior Vice President Of Sales & Marketing, Nick. After the retirement of Reggie Fils-Aime, his role will be largely in the background but he will be responsible for a lot of activities in the company.

    Nick Chavez took charge of SVP of Sales & Marketing at Nintendo

     

    In the last few years Chavez interacted with the media very less, there are only a few public interviews given by him in a couple of years. The was also seen in public interaction with TIME, a month before the launch of the Nintendo Switch launch. After Doug Bowser left the position of Nintendo of America's President, Chavez took over. Thanks to Chavez's tweet it's pretty clear that he has acquired the position which Browser left.

    Chavez tweeted about his promotion with a caption saying, "Week 1 in my new role, trying very hard to concentrate.... Thank you, ⁦@thetruebowser."

    Apart from all this, it has also been reported that the company is planning to bring two new budget variant of the Nintendo Switch by the end of this year. Let's see how Chavez will contribute to increase the sales of the upcoming console for the company.

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
