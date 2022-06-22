NordVPN Meshnet Lets Users Create Their Own Private Network News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

NordVPN, a leading virtual private network service provider announced a new feature called Meshnet. This feature lets users connect directly to other devices instead of routing the traffic via a VPN server. By enabling the new Meshnet feature, users on a holiday can route their traffic through a laptop that they have left at home. This lets them browse the internet with their own IP address while they are away.

As per the statement by Vykintas Maknickas, product strategist at NordVPN, Meshnet lets you create your own NordVPN server, which is made up of only your own or your friends' devices irrespective of the location. On the other hand, a traditional NordVPN connection redirects the internet traffic via servers.

NordVPN Meshnet Feature Detailed

With the new NordVPN's Meshnet feature, users can either send or receive files from their family members, colleagues, or friends with ease. They no longer have to host their work projects on a server. It works as a virtual LAN (Local Area Network), which lets users play multiplayer games alongside their friends sans the need for any LAN cables.

To make use of Meshnet, which was launched by NordVPN, users have to update their NordVPN app and ensure that they are connected via the NordLynx protocol. They just have to turn on the same within the NordVPN app and connect up to 10 personal devices or a maximum of 50 external devices.

Recent Developments Of NordVPN

Last week, NordVPN announced that it will remove servers from India over a recent directive related to cybersecurity issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). As per the same, the Indian Government ordered the VPN companies to collect the user data for five years on their servers and hand it over to the government.

Notably, this order was applicable to the crypto and cloud companies and VPN providers such as NordVPN and ExpressVPN. Following the same, the VPN companies announced that they will remove their network in the country so that they can keep the user data safe and need not hand them to the government.

Besides this, the Government also ordered its employees to stop using third-party non-government cloud platforms, including Dropbox, Google Drive, and VPN services.

