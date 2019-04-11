ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Norway citizens confuse NASA experiment for an alien invasion

    The experiment will help researchers understand the solar winds.

    By
    |

    Northern Norway saw an unexpected light show which resembled brushstrokes of blue and orange-colored gases in the night sky. After the pictures caught everyone's attention on social media, many users said this could be a sign of alien existence or an imminent attack.

    Norway citizens confuse NASA experiment for an alien invasion

     

    However, NASA rubbished all the alien theories by saying that the lights were a part of an ongoing experiment called The Auroral Zone Upwelling Rocket Experiment (AZURE), reported Mail Online.

    The space agency said the AZURE test rocket was launched to understand the patterns of solar winds and was also the first of eight planned tests. The lights that were seen in the sky were a result of the harmless gases released into the atmosphere, said NASA.

    The main motive behind the experiment was to enable scientists to study the paths of particles in the ionosphere. The scientists from the space agency told the media that the experiment will unravel unknown facts about Aurora Borealis.

    Auroras occur when solar winds blow over Earth's magnetic fields. This lights up the sky above the regions close to the poles in green, purple, and blue colors. The gases released by NASA were also similar to the ones that cause Auroras.

    NASA, previously released images of the Dragon Aurora over Iceland as the "Astronomy Picture of the Day." The space agency said that the sight is even more special as it was supposed to be a quiet month for aurora sightings. On February 18, the northern lights happened to take the form of a dragon.

    Read More About: nasa space science news
    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 13:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue