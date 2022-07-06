Nothing To Airdrop NFTs To Community Investors Ahead Of Phone (1) Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Nothing, the company behind the Phone (1), which is slated to go official on July 12, has announced that it will be airdropping NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to its community investors. As the first step, it has collaborated with Ethereum scaling solution Polygon to let mobile users get more Web3 access.

Initially, it was revealed in June that the Nothing Phone (1) has gained a lot of public interest. The company is all set to reward its community investors with the launch of an NFT called Black Dot, which appears to be a part of a broader collection under the name of Dots. The initial release of this NFT is only available to early investors. Also, the brand noted that future airdrops will be rewarded to those who pre-order the smartphone.

The plan is to infuse the Nothing Phone (1) with easy access to apps and games on Polygon's platform, and payments and future features like Polygon ID, which is the company's proof-based identification solution.

Nothing NFT Airdrop Dates

To receive the airdrop, the Nothing community investors will have to log in to their account, connect or create a crypto wallet. After creating a wallet, they will have to navigate to "My NFT Page", which lets users find their Black Dot following the airdrop (distribution) on July 7. The registration has to be done on dots.nothing.tech.

Furthermore, Nothing has shared a series of dates that will be important to the community investors. Those users who are qualified will have to register for the NFT airdrop between July 5, 12 AM BST (4:30 PM IST) and August 12, 11:59 PM (4:29 AM IST). As per the company's announcement, the airdrop will happen between July 7, 10 PM BST (2:30 AM IST) and August 13, 10 AM BST (2:30 PM IST).

For those who pre-order the Nothing Phone (1), the airdrop registration dates will be from July 12, 12 AM BST (4:30 PM IST) to August 12, 11:59 PM (4:29 AM IST). The airdrop for the pre-ordered users will be between July 12, 10 PM BST (2:30 AM IST) and August 13, 10 AM BST (2:30 PM IST).

Notably, the community investors who have pre-ordered the Phone (1) will be able to register and connect the wallet once. Doing so, two Black Dots will be airdropped to them as per schedule. Besides, there will be exclusive benefits to owners in addition to being collectible. We will get to know more about the Nothing NFT coming weeks and months.

