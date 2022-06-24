Nothing Phone (1) Pre-order Pass Details Out: How It Works? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Carl Pei's brainchild, Nothing is all set to take the wraps off the brand's first-ever smartphone - the Nothing Phone (1) on July 12. We have been coming across a lot of speculations as well as official confirmations pertaining to the upcoming smartphone. These have shed light on the possible specifications, design, and features of the device.

The major highlight in terms of the design of the Nothing Phone (1) is the presence of a transparent back design as the Ear (1), the first product from the company. The transparent back is also fitted with LED lights to display notifications, ringing, charging, and more.

Nothing Phone (1) Pre-Order Pass

It was only recently that the company confirmed that the smartphone will be available via an invite-only basis similar to OnePlus, which was also co-founded by Carl Pei. Nothing also confirmed that it will soon ship the first batch of 100 units of the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone to the highest bidders.

Now, the details of the pre-order pass of the Nothing Phone (1) have been revealed by the well-known tipster Mukul Sharma. Notably, the smartphone will be up for pre-orders via the e-commerce portal Flipkart in India. To pre-order the Nothing Phone (1), you need to follow the steps detailed below.

Step 1: You need to buy the Nothing Phone (1) Pre-Order Pass.

Step 2: You will get an email of the invite code for the Pre-Order Pass. This is the only way to access the Pre-Order Pass to buy the Nothing smartphone.

Step 3: You have to secure the pass by paying a refundable security deposit of Rs. 2,000. With this, you will unlock a special price on the Nothing Phone (1) accessory. Also, you will get pre-order offers.

The Nothing Phone (1) Pre-Order Pass just guarantees that you can pre-order the smartphone. It does not assure that you have secured the smartphone. You need to purchase the smartphone once it is up for sale in India. Notably, the Nothing Phone (1) will be launched on July 12 and it will be up for pre-order from 9PM on the same day. You need to log in to Flipkart and pay the rest of the amount (excluding the security deposit from the cost of the smartphone) and confirm your pre-order.

Nothing Phone (1) Expected Price, Specs

When it comes to specs, the Nothing Phone (1) is likely to be launched with an OLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The hardware aspects are likely to comprise a Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC teamed up with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. On the imaging front, the upcoming smartphone is tipped to arrive with a 50MP dual-camera setup. A 4500mAh battery is said to power the Nothing Phone (1) alongside support for 45W fast charging via a USB Type-C port.

As per existing reports, the Nothing Phone (1) could be priced around $399 in the western markets and it could cost nearly Rs. 30,000 in India. If this turns out to be true, then the Nothing smartphone will be aggressively priced and will cost lesser than the iPhone SE 2022.

