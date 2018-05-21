Now this AI will allow you to share your stories in Instagram using witless caption

Instagram, as we all know, has become one of the most popular platforms for sharing selfies along with captions that describe the life stories in a better way. However, for some users, it might be a challenging task to find the correct caption for their images and often seek help.

Now, captioning images is going to be a simple task, thanks to this new AI.

It is being reported that the AI has been developed by a group of researchers from the Cyril and Methodius University and an AI company known as Pendilibrium in Macedonia. The new AI is making its way to be a storyteller. The AI can also be used for creating narratives for a series of pictures based on what the images contain. This will be unlike the previous AIs which handled the captioning by simply defining what an image contains.

However, when it comes to the accuracy of the captions it is still a long way from being perfect. It seems that Instagram still needs to work on AI for delivering captions. As far as the captions given by the AI is concerned, is sure that the users will sure have a good laugh reading the captions. The titles created by the AI are not only funny but are also incorrect.

Further, the team also tried the AI to give captions for different styles of food and the results shown were not only silly but also grammatically incorrect. This could be annoying for all the grammar Nazis and for those who are looking for a perfect caption for their picture. This shows that the machines can also some time goof up and not provide the result as desired.

Also, the researchers further tried exposing the AI to some non-generic photographs that showed people doing a number of activities. The results shown made the users wonder how wild could be the imagination of this AI. These lame captions definitely come as a confidence booster for the users who have a hard time captioning their images.