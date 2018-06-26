Oculus Go receives a dedicated app for watching videos and more

It was during the Facebook's F8 developer conference when the Oculus TV app was originally announced. The Oculus TV is a dedicated app for watching videos on a flatscreen which is said to equal to that of a huge 180-inch TV in real life. The Oculus TV app will offer the users a completely new experience for watching TV shows, movies and even streaming videos on the Oculus Go headset.

The recently announced app comes bundled with on-demand and live content categorized in different channels which can be accessed like a real TV. Oculus has also teamed up with a number of content providers such as Netflix, Showtime, Hulu and more. The Oculus TV app is also supported by a number of third-party applications such as PlutoTV, Red Bull TV, and Facebook Video, however, most of the content is exclusive for the US citizens. Oculus has also said that it is working to add more networks in its platform which will also include ESPN.

The Oculus TV app offers the users a sleek, modern, and entirely immersive viewing area,' says the company. The app also offers the users a whole new experience of watching a variety of different programs such as the Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Facebook originals like Ball in the Family and Red Table Talk along with The Late Show with Steven Colbert.

It is also worth noting the fact that the Oculus Go has a dedicated social TV-viewing app which is known as the Oculus Rooms, this will make it quite interesting to see how the Oculus TV app is different when compared in terms of content availability. The company is shipping the new Oculus Go headsets with the Oculus TV out-of-the-box. The existing users can also use the app by downloading it from the Oculus Store.

Also, in one of our recent articles related to Oculus, we covered that Oculus is getting a software patch for the error "Can't Reach Oculus Runtime" which appeared because of an expired certificate and made the VR headset non-usable, read the complete story here.