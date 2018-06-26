ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Oculus Go receives a dedicated app for watching videos and more

The Oculus TV app offers the users a sleek, modern, and entirely immersive viewing area,' says the company.

By:

Related Articles

    It was during the Facebook's F8 developer conference when the Oculus TV app was originally announced. The Oculus TV is a dedicated app for watching videos on a flatscreen which is said to equal to that of a huge 180-inch TV in real life. The Oculus TV app will offer the users a completely new experience for watching TV shows, movies and even streaming videos on the Oculus Go headset.

    The recently announced app comes bundled with on-demand and live content categorized in different channels which can be accessed like a real TV. Oculus has also teamed up with a number of content providers such as Netflix, Showtime, Hulu and more. The Oculus TV app is also supported by a number of third-party applications such as PlutoTV, Red Bull TV, and Facebook Video, however, most of the content is exclusive for the US citizens. Oculus has also said that it is working to add more networks in its platform which will also include ESPN.

    Oculus Go receives a dedicated app for watching videos and more

    The Oculus TV app offers the users a sleek, modern, and entirely immersive viewing area,' says the company. The app also offers the users a whole new experience of watching a variety of different programs such as the Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Facebook originals like Ball in the Family and Red Table Talk along with The Late Show with Steven Colbert.

    It is also worth noting the fact that the Oculus Go has a dedicated social TV-viewing app which is known as the Oculus Rooms, this will make it quite interesting to see how the Oculus TV app is different when compared in terms of content availability. The company is shipping the new Oculus Go headsets with the Oculus TV out-of-the-box. The existing users can also use the app by downloading it from the Oculus Store.

    Oculus Go receives a dedicated app for watching videos and more

    Also, in one of our recent articles related to Oculus, we covered that Oculus is getting a software patch for the error "Can't Reach Oculus Runtime" which appeared because of an expired certificate and made the VR headset non-usable, read the complete story here.

    Read More About: oculus app news oculus rift
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue