OnePlus Announces Bug Bounty Program With A Prize Pool Of $ 7,000

OnePlus recently witnessed a security breach where the personal details of customers like names, emails, and shipping addresses were exposed. According to the report, more than 3,000 Indian users were affected by the security breach. After the vulnerability got reported, OnePlus assured that the card details were not exposed and the company will soon take proper measures to tackle this kind of security breaches.

Now, the company has announced a new bug bounty program in collaboration with HackerOne which is a security platform. Under the bug bounty program, the company is offering rewards to security experts who are successful in discovering the vulnerability and inform the company.

"We welcome independent security researchers of all backgrounds and levels to join us in our efforts to secure the OnePlus ecosystem. If you believe you've found a security issue in our products or systems, we encourage you to notify us through security.oneplus.com," reads OnePlus blog post.

The company will offer rewards starting from $50 (approx Rs. 3,555) to $ 7,000 (approx Rs. 4,97,592). The reward price will depend on the impact of the vulnerability. Security researchers can report the threats on OnePlus official website, OnePlus Applications, and OnePlus Community forum as well.

Reward Tire As Per OnePlus

Special cases: up to $7,000

Critical: $750 - $1,500

High: $250 - $750

Medium: $100 - $250

Low: $50 - $100

The new partnership with HackerOne will help the company to discover potential threats and solve them before coming into anyone's acknowledgement. The program will start with limited numbers of researchers who are said to submit their report through HackerOne.

How To Participate In OnePlus Bug Bounty Program

To report the vulnerability you need to visit the OnePlus Security Response Center.

Then you have click on 'Submit Vulnerability Report'.

This will take you to the submission page.

Here you have to fill the entire form by providing information like Summary, Type, Severity, Proof of Concept, and also attachment.

Once you're done, tick the terms and conditions box and click on 'Submit report' you are all set to go.

