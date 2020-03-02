OnePlus To Introduce Unique Project On March 3; What To Expect News oi-Sayan Sarkar

The OnePlus UK recently shared a video on Twitter that suggests that the brand is working on a unique project. The company confirmed that it will introduce this new device on March 3, 2020. We can, however, assume that the new video hints towards the future/concept device that OnePlus wants to undertake.

The shared tweet disbars from the claim that it is about any phone or other electronic. Rather, if we go in detail, the tweet says that the company will introduce a concept project that has never been displayed before. The tweet doesn't add much ado about the new project. However, the executive urged the followers to share their thoughts or send feedback about the new undertaking. The company will later reply by directly messaging to fewer followers with more images about the project.

Besides, OnePlus shared another tweet revealing teasers about its Concept One phone. The brand hasn't spilled the beans on the device, and we are not sure if it could get launched or not. But, one certainty comes into the picture that the OEM is all set to launch OnePlus 8 flagship models in the coming days.

The upcoming phones will be upgrades over their predecessors, in terms of a few specs. The OnePlus 8 could ship with a 6.5-inch display, up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB ROM, and Snapdragon 865 processor. It could come with a triple rear camera, with a 48MP lens as primary. It would ship with a 4000 mAh battery with Warp Charging technology.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro would ship with a 6.65-inch display. On the connectivity front, the model is expected to feature 5G as well. Its SoC is similar to the OnePlus 8's. And, it could get paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB ROM options. Once the devices get official, we will know complete specs about them alongside their price tags.

