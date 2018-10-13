OnMobile to acquire gaming startup Appland

OnMobile Global Limited, a global leader in mobile entertainment, has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Appland, games, and kids App Clubs subscription services.

"We are very excited about this strategic acquisition. The combination of OnMobile and Appland will provide immediate business value and innovation to our customers. Our roadmap is to roll out over 100 games clubs by the end of this financial year, increase subscriptions and boost revenues through joint marketing effort with our operators and distribution partners." said François-Charles Sirois, Chairman & CEO of OnMobile.

Moreover, the company also announced that Jonatan Redvik, CEO and Founder of Appland, will take up the Vice-President role of its newly-formed Games Subscription Business Unit (GSBU) and Appland's CTO Henrik Lewander would assume the role of CTO of GSBU.

OnMobile's global presence, experience, and product portfolio, coupled with Appland's flexible cloud-based software platform capabilities, will help us to create the future of mobile entertainment," said Jonatan Redvik, CEO and Founder of Appland.

Appland AB is a cloud-based mobile distribution and monetization company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

It offers white-label App stores with curated international and local content. Appland was founded in 2011 and provides its cloud-based app-distribution, subscription, and monetization services to several well-known telecom operators and global corporates across the world, such as Reliance Jio, Ericsson and Ooredoo.

For those who are not aware, OnMobile has announced the launch of ONMO Games this year in July.

With ONMO Games users will have access to one of the collections of premium and freemium games in one service, at a low monthly subscription fee.

Ideal for mobile operators, users, and game developers alike, the new ONMO Games service is breaking the traditional app store distribution model, the company said.