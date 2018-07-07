OnMobile launches ONMO games

OnMobile, the global leader in mobile entertainment, announced the launch of ONMO Games.

With ONMO Games users will have access to one of the collections of premium and freemium games in one service, at a low monthly subscription fee.

Ideal for mobile operators, users and game developers alike, the new ONMO Games service is breaking the traditional app store distribution model, the company said.

"The mobile gaming market will be over $50 billion in the next few years," says Laith Murad, Chief Marketing Officer of OnMobile.

Murad said: "Our customers and partners continue to look to us to deliver seamless and integrated solutions that bring value to their customers, so it was only natural to now offer a service for games to meet the market demand."

ONMO games allow parents to monitor their children's activity, establish play time limits by the number of hours or time of day, restrict game types, and they no longer have to worry about excessive in-app purchases.

Plus, as an added benefit, children will no longer be exposed to advertising when subscribed to this service, so parents can rest assured, the company added.

"This is similar to the music streaming model. The revenue received by an artist on a music streaming service is directly proportional to the number of streams their music generates against the total number of streams," says Florent Stroppa, SVP of Products.

"We believe that with ONMO Games, we have a model that rewards the best games. It is not about having the most efficient ads, it is about delivering the most engaging experience," Stroppa added.