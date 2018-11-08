ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Opera buys 19.35% in StarMaker, invests $30 million

Opera has come up with another update in which it allows people to choose whether they want to see those dialogs or not.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Internet browser provider Opera today said that it has completed a strategic investment in StarMaker Inc., a technology-driven social media company focused on music and entertainment.

    Opera buys 19.35% in StarMaker, invests $30 million

    Opera has invested $30 million at a $125 million pre-money valuation by purchasing preferred shares issued by StarMaker, resulting in an ownership stake of 19.35 percent and as part of the investment, Opera also obtained an option to increase its ownership to 51 percent in the second half of the year 2020.

    We are excited to invest in StarMaker, as they are one of the leading music-oriented social media platforms in emerging markets," says Frode Jacobsen, CFO of Opera.

    Jacoben said, "StarMaker complements our existing content platform Opera News, and we look forward to taking part in the company's journey of both continued product innovation and user growth."

    Furthermore, Opera's strategic investment in StarMaker will lay the foundation for opportunities for the two companies to leverage each other's strong brands and unique products to accelerate growth and to capture shared opportunities.

    Following this investment, Yahui Zhou, chairman of Opera's Board of Directors and its CEO, will continue to hold 65.78 percent of the outstanding equity interests in StarMaker.

    Meanwhile, Opera has come up with another update in which it allows people to choose whether they want to see those dialogs or not.

    The daily browsing of people using the feature will become cleaner and neater, allowing them to focus on the content they are interested. When enabled by the user, the cookie alert blocker will hide dialogs, but will not block websites from setting any cookies. To control cookie behavior, the Opera browser has a dedicated setting, that allows users to choose between accepting all or none cookies or blocking third-party cookies.

    Read More About: Opera apps news
    Story first published: Thursday, November 8, 2018, 13:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 8, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue