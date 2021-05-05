Oppo Might follows Xiaomi's Path; Plans To Foray Into Electric Car Business News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo is a popular brand when it comes to smartphones. The brand is not just focused on smartphones but also on digital accessories such as audio products and smart wearable, etc. Affordable pricing has been the company's primary strategy to attract the user base. Going forward, the company might be offering affordable cars as well as some reports suggests Oppo's plan to venture into the automotive industry. Earlier this year, Xiaomi announced its $10 billion in the smart car industry. Seems like Oppo is following Xiaomi's lead.

Is Oppo Ready To Start Manufacturing Its Own Cars?

Oppo is all set to start with its car production going forward. Oppo's car manufacturing project will be led by Tony Chen, CEO and Founder of Oppo, who suggests a report via Xiuxiushai. The company has not formally made any official announcement confirming its venture in the automotive industry. However, the company has already started doing its market research by investigating resources and getting people onboard from this industry.

The company is apparently testing all waters before stepping into this business. The report also mentions that the company is currently ongoing with discussions and is yet to finalize any projects. The same was confirmed by one of the company's senior official.

The company's CEO has also dropped some clues on this development. In a statement, Chen said, "Even in car manufacturing, we will focus on areas that Oppo can perform well. Chen didn't reveal any major details but also said the company will try building good cars if there are possibilities and no good cars are being manufactured. Chen added, "If automakers can't build good cars and OPPO has the strength, we will try it in the future."

As of now, it can't be said for sure if Oppo will soon come to any conclusion or will start any such project of self-developed cars. But, if the company plans to venture into this space, we can expect Oppo labelled electric cars in future.

Is Oppo Following Xiaomi's Lead?

The reports of Oppo-made cards have surfaced post-Xiaomi's 10 billion investment announcement in the smart car space. Some other tech brands such as Huawei have also been talks for car manufacturing. It seems that the Chinese smartphone brands have been eyeing big in the tech space for a while now. After rattling the smartphone industry, all these brands are aiming to stir up the automotive industry as well.

