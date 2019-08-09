Oppo Ollie, An AI-Powered Chatbot Launched On WhatsApp News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Oppo launched interactive AI-powered chatbot solution for its users in India. Dubbed Ollie, it is the first AI-powered chatbot to be launched by a smartphone brand in the country. It is exclusively available on WhatsApp. The intention behind this chatbot solution is to improve customer services and user experience.

Oppo Ollie Features

Ollie is powered by Artificial Intelligence. This chatbot solution on WhatsApp can resolve users' queries related to Oppo smartphones 24×7. Notably, it offers a personalized user experience and works as an infrrface connecting the company and users by providing answers to their queries.

Oppo has designed Ollie in such a way that it generates natural conversations between prospective customers and the company. This way, it services as a professional guide and offers personalized solutions depending on the users' requirements. Ollie supports text conversations via WhatsApp and providers real-time solutions to the users' queries.

The personalized solutions offered by the company provides an effective and efficient communication between the company and users. Also, it will provide them with responses such as price of Oppo smartphones, information regarding spare parts and other services provided by the company.

How To Reach Oppo Ollie

The chatbot number to reach Oppo Ollie will be integrated in the upcoming Oppo smartphones to ensure a convenient and seamless user experience for potential buyers. Besides this, smartphone users can also interact with the chatbot and look for real-time assistance by saving this number - '+91-9871502777.

Oppo Ensures Seamless User Experience

To ensure that users enjoy a seamless experience, Oppo has made opened over 500 exclusive service centers that are located in the key cities and regions across the country. Also, the company notes that its service centers have a record of resolving nearly 95% of mobile repair cases in an hour. It is the company's policy to provide 30 days of replacement in case of any functional defect. Also, it offers free software updates beyond the warranty period.

What We Think About Ollie

Now, with the introduction of the Oppo Ollie, it is clear that the company wants to ensure a seamless user experience for both existing and potential users. This is definitely a welcome move from the brand. As it is accessible via WhatsApp, it will be easy to reach for users.

