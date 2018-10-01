Oppo to set up R&D Centre in Hyderabad

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo today said that it will soon set up an R&D Centre in Hyderabad, India.

The new R&D Centre will be focused on gaining deeper insights about Indian consumers and market thereby building India centric innovations and customized product offerings.

In addition to that, the company has hired Tasleem Arif as its new R&D Head and vice president.

Tasleem will be leading the team which will focus on software localization for Indian consumers as well as device quality.

With almost 15 years of experience in Mobile Software, Design and Development, Tasleem was associated with Samsung as Head - Samsung Make for India Innovations (R&D), India Hardware-Software Product Planning prior to joining OPPO.

Charles Wong, OPPO India President, said, "We are focused towards offering unique experiences to our consumers in India through our innovations and technological capabilities. The opening of our first R&D Centre in Hyderabad is a step in that direction and strengthens our commitment to the Indian consumers. We are excited to have Tasleem on board and believe that with his expertise we will be able to build a strong R&D team and make this center the second largest after China."

Furthermore, the Hyderabad R&D Centre is OPPO's 7th facility globally with the other 6 in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Dongguan, Japan (Yokohama) and US (Silicon Valley).

With this expansion, OPPO aims to offer consumers the best of technology and innovation. The R&D teams are focused on understanding consumer trends and demands to come up with insights that will help serve a particular market better.