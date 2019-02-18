ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Pakistan Flag is show as the "Best Toilet Paper In The World" on Google

Search Best Toilet Paper In the World on Google

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    What if I tell you that the best toilet paper in the world is a country's flag? Don't want to believe me? Just Google "Best Toiler Paper In the World" in Google and look at the image search results.

    Pakistan Flag is show as

     

    According to the latest Google search results, Pakistan's flag is the best toilet paper in the world, or at least Google believes the same.

    Why Pakistan's flag is the best Toilet paper in the world?

    Google search results are based on the data stored on the internet. It looks like someone has changed the names of the Pakistan flag to the "Best Toilet Paper In The World," using a glitch on the search engine and the same is reflected in the Google search results (on Google.co.in).

    I have seen multiple instances of Google showcasing different objects under different search results due to the phenomenon mentioned above.

    Some hacker has updated some keywords on Google search engine as a backlash to the Pulwama terrorist attack on the Indian army, where 44 Indian soldiers have been killed in a brutal bomb attack using a truck.

    Similarly, some hackers have hacked some Pakistani websites to showcase the anger and frustration that they are going through after the Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Read More About: google news india
    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue