Pakistan Flag is show as the "Best Toilet Paper In The World" on Google

What if I tell you that the best toilet paper in the world is a country's flag? Don't want to believe me? Just Google "Best Toiler Paper In the World" in Google and look at the image search results.

According to the latest Google search results, Pakistan's flag is the best toilet paper in the world, or at least Google believes the same.

Why Pakistan's flag is the best Toilet paper in the world?

Google search results are based on the data stored on the internet. It looks like someone has changed the names of the Pakistan flag to the "Best Toilet Paper In The World," using a glitch on the search engine and the same is reflected in the Google search results (on Google.co.in).

I have seen multiple instances of Google showcasing different objects under different search results due to the phenomenon mentioned above.

Some hacker has updated some keywords on Google search engine as a backlash to the Pulwama terrorist attack on the Indian army, where 44 Indian soldiers have been killed in a brutal bomb attack using a truck.

Similarly, some hackers have hacked some Pakistani websites to showcase the anger and frustration that they are going through after the Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir.