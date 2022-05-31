PM Kisan 11th Installment: How To Check Beneficiary List Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The 10th installment of the PM-Kisan program and the equity grant to the Farmer Producer Organization Scheme was put up on January 1, 2022 at 12:30 PM. As we are almost five months from this date, it is time for the PM Kisan 11th installment program. eKYC is required to be eligible for the PM Kisan beneficiary installment. This eKYC can be done by using an Aadhaar-based OTP or approaching the nearest CSC center for the regular biometric KYC.

This is a new Central Sector Scheme that would give income support to all landholding farmer families in the country to help them meet their financial demands for agricultural and allied inputs and home needs. The Government of India would bear the complete financial responsibility for transferring benefits to specified recipients under the Scheme.

PM Kisan 11th Installment Date

Today (May 31), the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give the 11th tranche of cash benefits that are worth Rs. 21,000 crore under the PM-KISAN (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) project to over 10 crore farmers in Shimla and Himachal Pradesh. It was announced on May 29 by the agriculture ministry. The beneficiaries of the PM-Kisan 11th installment have to do their eKYC verification by May 31.

PM Kisan 11th Installment Beneficiary List

Firstly, to check if the PM Kisan 11th Installment is credited online, you need to follow the steps below.

Step 1: Visit the official PM Kisan website.

Step 2: Now, in the top right corner of the page, hit the 'Beneficiary Status' tab.

Step 3: Enter the Aadhaar number or account number.

Step 4: Choose the 'Get data' tab.

To check if your name is on the beneficiary list of the PM Kisan 11th Installment program, you need to do the following steps.

Step 1: Visit the official PM Kisan website.

Step 2: Now, in the top right corner of the page, hit the 'Beneficiary Status' tab.

Step 3: Choose the state, district, block, subdistrict, and village from the options in the drop-down menus.

Step 4: To get the report, you need to choose the 'Get report' tab.

Step 5: The beneficiary list of the PM-Kisan 11th installment program will be listed in detail.

For further clarity, you can contact these PM-Kisan Helpline No. 155261 / 011-24300606.

Best Mobiles in India