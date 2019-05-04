Pornhub wants to acquire Tumblr and bring adult content back News oi-Karan Sharma Verizon looking to sell Tumblr and Pornhub is ready to grab the opportunity. All you need to know.

Verizon has seemed to be interested in selling its blogging platform Tumblr which it has acquired two years back as part of its Yahoo acquisition. Now Pornhub has announced that it is interested in buying the blogging site after which it will end the porn ban which is imposed by Verizon.

"Verizon Communications Inc. is seeking a buyer for blogging website Tumblr, according to people familiar with the matter, as it tries to steady a media business that has struggled to meet revenue targets," as per The Wall Street Journal report.

Just after the news broke Pornhub quickly showed its interest in buying the site. However, it is not clear that both companies have talked so far or not. Back in December 2018, Verizon banned all the adult content from Tumblr. It seems this Pornhub want to restore the site with all the adult content which were removed by the company.

"There are obvious synergies between the two brands and value Pornhub could derive from Tumblr," Pornhub VP Corey Price said in a statement to Ars. "We're extremely interested in acquiring the platform and are very much looking forward to one day restoring it to its former glory with NSFW content."

The announcement and interest of Pornhub buying Tumblr were first reported by BuzzFeed. Just to recall, back in 2013 Yahoo bought Tumblr for $1.1 billion. In June 2017, Verizon acquires Yahoo's operating business, including Tumblr, for $4.48 billion. Now, Verizon is also selling the blogging website.

Let's see who is going to buy Tumblr, would it the Pornhub or some other company. Hope we will see some acquisition soon in the near future.