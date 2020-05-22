COVID-19 Pandemic: Prama Hikvision Brings New Products To Help Healthcare Facilities, Public

Prama Hikvision, a homegrown IoT solutions provider with video as its core competency. Keep this technology in mind, the company has come up with multiple products to fight against COVID-19. These products can be deployed in various public places where people gather in large numbers. Tech like face mask-wearing alert will recognize those who aren't wearing masks even send a voice remainder to wear it. The products are further detailed here:

Prama Hikvision Temperature Screening Features

Prama Hikvision's temperature screening solution, with various product types and a wide range of applications, is designed for the detection of skin-surface temperatures to achieve rapid and safe initial screening in public areas. It can be deployed in high-traffic scenarios, schools, factories, and more.

More features like temperature screening on patrol, DeepinMind NVR, as well as the thermographic cameras also help in large gatherings. Plus, Prama Hikvision thermographic bullet cameras support simultaneous temperature screening of multiple people, which can greatly improve the detection efficiency in busy scenarios.

MinMoe Face Recognition Terminal

The company has brought in temperature screening function and mask-wearing alert with the MinMoe face recognition terminal product range. MinMoe Face Recognition Terminal is a kind of access control device integrated with temperature screening function. The face recognition terminals are embedded with deep-learning algorithms for access control with value-added features.

Temperature Screening Metal Detector Door Features

Next, Prama Hikvision has introduced a walk-through metal detector, adopting the thermographic technology that realizes contactless temperature screening. AI detection function of the camera makes accurate positioning of the skin-surface and also supports metal detection. It is suitable for safety inspection of dangerous goods and can be widely used on public occasions and important places.

Prama Hikvision’s Solution For Healthcare Facilities

Healthcare personnel are the front-line warriors in the COVID-19 battle. Prama Hikvision has come up with dedicated technology to answer their concerns. Temperature screening thermographic cameras, temperature measurement walk-through detector, and MinMoe Face Recognition Terminal with temperature screening and mask Wearing alert are helpful to manage a large number of hospital staff visitors, patients, and doctors. The company is also providing security management for hospital control rooms and more.