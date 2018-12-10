PVR partners with Barco to install 150 cinema projectors

PVR Cinemas, the leading exhibition company in India has joined hands with Cinionic, the Barco cinema joint venture.

As part of deal 150 screens at both new and existing PVR properties will be outfitted with Barco's 2K, 4K, and Flagship Laser projection within 12 to 18 months.

Our industry is facing stiffer competition, so we need to offer unique entertainment experiences that are larger than life," comments Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR Cinemas.

"The Barco cinema projectors deliver the excellent performance and high brightness necessary to power these top-notch movie showings at a very attractive TCO."

The announcement was made at the CineAsia trade show being held at Hong Kong.

"With our cinema joint venture, 'Cinionic' announced earlier this year, we have further cemented our promise of delivering outcomes to moviegoers. Cinionic, is focused on delivering WOW cinema experiences and a service model that enables exhibitors to focus on engagement with their audience while simplifying their technology and operations" comments Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco India.

Cinionic has the industry's largest portfolio which counts 24 cinema projectors, 18 laser and 6 lamp projectors. This enables exhibitors to ideally match their projector fleet to a variety of theatres. The Barco family includes Flagship Laser projectors, Smart Laser projectors and laser-as-a-service solutions, in a wide range of lumens to facilitate outfitting an entire multiplex.

"India has always been a cinema-centric country, where moviegoers can enjoy an exceptional night out in PVR's premium theaters. We are thrilled to forge this strategic partnership with PVR and together deliver the best movie experiences to the audience," comments Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic.