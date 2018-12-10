ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

PVR partners with Barco to install 150 cinema projectors

The announcement was made at the CineAsia trade show being held at Hong Kong

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    PVR Cinemas, the leading exhibition company in India has joined hands with Cinionic, the Barco cinema joint venture.

    PVR partners with Barco to install 150 cinema projectors

     

    As part of deal 150 screens at both new and existing PVR properties will be outfitted with Barco's 2K, 4K, and Flagship Laser projection within 12 to 18 months.

    Our industry is facing stiffer competition, so we need to offer unique entertainment experiences that are larger than life," comments Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR Cinemas.

    "The Barco cinema projectors deliver the excellent performance and high brightness necessary to power these top-notch movie showings at a very attractive TCO."

    The announcement was made at the CineAsia trade show being held at Hong Kong.

    "With our cinema joint venture, 'Cinionic' announced earlier this year, we have further cemented our promise of delivering outcomes to moviegoers. Cinionic, is focused on delivering WOW cinema experiences and a service model that enables exhibitors to focus on engagement with their audience while simplifying their technology and operations" comments Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco India.

    Cinionic has the industry's largest portfolio which counts 24 cinema projectors, 18 laser and 6 lamp projectors. This enables exhibitors to ideally match their projector fleet to a variety of theatres. The Barco family includes Flagship Laser projectors, Smart Laser projectors and laser-as-a-service solutions, in a wide range of lumens to facilitate outfitting an entire multiplex.

    "India has always been a cinema-centric country, where moviegoers can enjoy an exceptional night out in PVR's premium theaters. We are thrilled to forge this strategic partnership with PVR and together deliver the best movie experiences to the audience," comments Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic.

    Read More About: pvr news
    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue