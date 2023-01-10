Just In
- 3 min ago Microsoft Edge Web Browser To Stop Working On These Operating Systems This Week
- 2 hrs ago WhatsApp To Allow Saving “Disappearing Messages”: Here’s How The Feature Could Work
- 4 hrs ago OnePlus Ace 2 Surfaces Online: Could Launch As OnePlus 11R In India?
- 5 hrs ago Apple May Replace Key Broadcom Chip in 2025 iPhone With Homegrown Design
Don't Miss
- Sports 'In-form batters Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan deserve a spot in India ODI 11,' claim Gambhir, Manjrekar
- Movies EXCLUSIVE! Shiv Thakare's Aai Reveals Her Top 4 Bigg Boss 16 Finalists. Priyanka Choudhary Is Not In List
- Automobiles 2023 Hyundai Aura Facelift Revealed - Bookings Open For Rs 11,000
- Finance Banks Offering FD Interest Rates Upto 8% For Senior Citizens- Check Here
- News Aftab Poonawala's judicial custody extended by 14 days in Shraddha murder case
- Education UPMSP 2023: UP Board Class 12th Exam Date Declared; Check Details Here
- Travel Want To Visit Vietnam? But Low Budget? No Worries, Here Is How You Should Plan!
- Lifestyle Blood Art: What Is It? Why Is The Tamil Nadu Government Banning It?
Qi2 Wireless Charging Standard Announced With Magnetic Power Profile Support
At CES 2023, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced a new standard for wireless charging, called Qi2 wireless charging standard today. The standard succeeds the Qi standard and has been jointly developed by Apple and other members of the organization.
The latest Qi 2 (pronounced chee-two) standard allows wireless charging to become faster and more efficient and is developed keeping magnetic support in mind. The standard will be introduced to devices later this year and is aimed at unifying the industry under one global standard.
Qi2-certified mobile phones and chargers are expected to be available late in 2023 during the holiday season.
Qi2 Wireless Charging Standard Explained
At the core of Qi2 is the Magnetic Power Profile, the basis of which was provided by Apple based on its MagSafe technology. The Qi2's magnetic power profile will ensure that phones or other rechargeable battery-powered mobile products are perfectly aligned with charging devices, providing improved energy efficiency and faster charging,
"Consumers and retailers have been telling us they're confused concerning what devices are Qi Certified and those that claim to work with Qi but are not Qi Certified. This confusion can lead to a poor user experience and even safety issues," says Paul Struhsaker, executive director of the Wireless Power Consortium. "Our standard assures consumers that their devices are safe, efficient, and interoperable with other brands. Qi2 will be the global standard for wireless charging and provide consumers and retailers with that assurance."
One Billion Wireless Charging Devices
The WPC said wireless charging is a rapidly expanding market where about one billion devices, transmitters, and receivers, will be sold worldwide in 2023. The standard will open up wireless charging to new accessories that wouldn't be chargeable using current flat surface-to-flat surface devices.
The standard will also "pave the way for significant future increases in wireless charging speeds that are safe, and energy-efficient and won't shorten battery life or damage a user's phone."
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
29,999
-
7,999
-
8,999
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
48,030
-
29,616
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470