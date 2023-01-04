Just In
Intel 13th Gen Mobile Processors Launched, 32 New CPUs Announced
Intel has announced the 13th gen laptop CPUs ahead of CES 2023. The chip giant unveiled the new HX series of 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs that offers up to 24 cores with 8 performance cores and 16 efficiency cores with a max frequency of 5.6GHz from the P-cores, on the Intel Core i9 13980HX. The company claims this is the world's fastest mobile processor.
Intel also announced new P and U-series processors in the 13th gen family for thin and light laptops. The company now has 32 new offerings under the 13the gen family, starting from a Core i3 all the up to Core i9.
Furthermore, Intel also announced a new H-series lineup of chipsets for enthusiast laptops with a 45W base TDP and up to 14 cores with 6 performance and 8 efficiency cores.
Intel Core i9 13980HX Specifications
The Core i9 13980HX is 11% faster in single-threaded performance and a whopping 49% faster in multi-threaded tasks. The CPU comes with 32MB L3 cache, 16 PCIe 5.0 lanes, up to DDR5 5600 MHz memory and up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports.
The new HX range of 13th Gen CPUs has a base TDP of 55W and a turbo output of 157W.
Intel Core i5 13450HX Specifications
The Intel Core i5 13450HX is the base offering the high performance HX series which gets a total 10 cores with 6 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, along with 20MB L3 cache, and a peak frequency of 4.6GHz from the P-cores.
Intel 13th Gen P and U-series CPUs
The company's latest P-series CPUs for thin and light laptops come in 12 and 14 core configurations with 28W power envelope and 24MB L3 cache. Similarly, the U-series chips have up to 10 cores, with 15W base power and 12MB L3 cache.
Intel's latest mobile processors will be found in almost all major laptop models due to launch this year. Lenovo, Asus, Dell, HP, MSI, Samsung and others have already confirmed new laptop models with Intel 13th Gen mobile processors will launch this year.
