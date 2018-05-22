Qualcomm and Facebook to deliver high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas

Qualcomm and Facebook today announced they are working together to deliver high-speed internet connectivity with Facebook's Terragraph technology through the development of a multi-node wireless system based on 60GHz technology from Qualcomm.

Under this partnership, Qualcomm Technologies will integrate its QCA6438 and QCA6428 family of pre-802.11ay chipsets with Facebook's Terragraph technology.

This terrestrial connectivity system aims to improve the speed, efficiency and quality of internet connectivity around the world at only a fraction of the cost of fiber deployments.

Yael Maguire, vice president of connectivity, Facebook said: "With Terragraph, our goal is to enable people living in urban areas to access high-quality connectivity that can help create new opportunities and strengthen communities."

He said: "We're excited to work with Qualcomm Technologies to advance the adoption of pre-802.11ay and 802.11ad 60GHz technologies and build a robust ecosystem of interoperable solutions based on Terragraph."

This integration will help enable manufacturers to build 60GHz mmWave solutions using the unlicensed 60GHz spectrum and provide Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) to offer consumers in urban areas access to high-speed broadband connections.

Facebook's Terragraph technology supports broadband connectivity through a network-based on millimeter-wave wireless backhaul.

It is based on the pre-802.11ay standard with enhancements provided by the Qualcomm chipset and the integrated software between Facebook and Qualcomm to support efficient outdoor operation and avoid interference in dense environments.

"Our collaboration with Facebook will bring advanced 11ad and pre-11ay technologies to market increasing broadband penetration and enabling operators to reduce their capex for last mile access," said Irvind Ghai, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Atheros, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

He said: "Terragraph cloud controller and TDMA architecture coupled with Qualcomm Technologies solution's 10 Gbps link rate, low power consumption, and early interference mitigation techniques will help make gigabit connectivity a reality."

The companies expect to begin trials of the integrated solution mid-2019.