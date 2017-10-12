Qualcomm may have already started working on Snapdragon 855 SoC

Snapdragon 835 SoC was Qualcomm's flagship chipset of this year. From Samsung Galaxy S8 to OnePlus 5, almost all the major flagships are powered by it.

As we are drawing closer to the end of 2017, we have started looking forward to the next flagship chipset from Qualcomm, which is Snapdragon 845. It has been appearing in leaks for quite some time now. Reportedly the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus will be the first smartphones to pack the Snapdragon 845. The chipset is said to made on 10nm process.

Interestingly while Qualcomm is yet to release the Snapdragon 845 SoC, reliable leakster Roland Quandt has dropped a piece of information regarding the Snapdragon 855 chipset. According to his Twitter post, Qualcomm has already started working on Snapdragon 855 that will probably power flagship phones releasing in 2019.

What comes after SDM845? Right, SDM855. Mention of Snapdragon 855 on LinkedIn. pic.twitter.com/AzIec72v1T — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 9, 2017

Quandt has made the claim based on the LinkedIn profile of a software engineer named George Fang. It seems like Qualcomm is currently developing Linux kernel driver for the upcoming Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 855 chipsets.

It has also been revealed that Snapdragon 855 is described "the latest processor (SDM855 series) owned by Qualcomm" and it is codenamed as Hana v1.0. Previous reports had suggested that it will be built on the 7nm process.

However, instead of Samsung, Taiwan-based TSMC will build the Snapdragon 855 chipsets.

Talking about the Snapdragon 845, it is described as "a complex SoC of a latest mobile processor (SDM 845) owned by Qualcomm". This chipset is apparently codenamed as Napali v2.0.

Now, the question is how accurate is this information? Since we can't guarantee, you better take it with a pinch of salt or two.