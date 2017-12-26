Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC is in the making; specs leaked

Majority of flagship smartphones this year were launched with Snapdragon 835 processor. Whereas, Snapdragon 660 was found in a number of upper mid-range smartphones.

Qualcomm recently unveiled the Snapdragon 845, which is the successor of the Snapdragon 835 SoC. Few months back, we came across a report claiming that the company is also working on the successor of Snapdragon 660 chipset; Snapdragon 670. Now, renowned tipster Ronald Quandt has revealed some of the key specs of Snapdragon 670 chipset, reaffirming its existence.

As claimed by Quandt on Twitter, the US-based chip maker is currently testing the Snapdragon 670 SoC on a prototype device. Talking about the specifications, the upcoming chipset is said to offer support for WQHD resolution. To put it in other words, it will be able to support a maximum screen resolution of 2,560×1,440 pixels.

Moreover, the Snapdragon 670 chipset will also be able to support up to 6 GB of DDR4X RAM and 64 GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. On the imagery aspect, it will be able to support a rear camera of 22.6-megapixel and a front-facing camera of 13-megapixel.

Going by existing rumors, the Snapdragon 670 chipset is built on 10nm LPP (Low Power Plus) manufacturing technology by Samsung. It is said to comprise of two high-performing Kryo 360 cores along with six low-power Kryo cores.

In addition, the Snapdragon 670 SoC is speculated to house a new 600 series Adreno graphics. As per the information we have obtained so far, Qualcomm will start the mass production of Snapdragon 670 processor in the first quarter of 2018. So we expect the presence the chipset on smartphones that will be released mid next year.

The Snapdragon 660 has proved to be a pretty potent chipset, just after the Snapdragon 835 processor. Many popular smartphones including the Oppo R11/R11s, R11/R11s Plus, Xiaomi Mi Note 3, Vivo X20, Asus ZenFone 4 are powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC.