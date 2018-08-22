ENGLISH

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Paytm Mall offers attractive rakhis with cashback

Now send attractive rakhis to your siblings via Paytm Mall. Here is the wide range of rakhis with special cashback offers and deals.

By:

    Raksha Bandhan is the festival of brothers and sisters, this year the festival is coming on August 26 Sunday. On this occasion, Paytm Mall is offering a wide variety of rakhis for your elder and younger siblings. Here is the list of rakhis that your brothers will love to flaunt on other days as well.

    The first one is for the elder sibling, this rakhi comes with a "bada bhai" gold metallic finish design, which will surprise your bother with its new design. You can also gift him some gifts like earphones or a pocket square. You can buy the rakhi on Paytm Mall.

    The second one is for the younger sibling, this comes with a simple but fashionable design. This rakhi comes with a tag of "Chota Bhai" it also has a red and a yellow strap which makes it very attractive. This also you can buy at Paytm Mall.

    The next one is for the stylish brothers, this one comes with a moustache and sunglasses on it and will perfectly go with the ones who sport either of these features. This one will definitely stand out among the other. You can buy at Paytm Mall.

    Paytm Mall has also included the emoji rakhis, as we know this is the generation of emojis then why not rakhis. This one will be a very apt gift to your siblings, which he can love to wear even after the festive occasion.

    There is a wide range of rakhis available on the e-commerce site, and it is very difficult to put everything under one article. We can say that once you can't stop scrolling once you see the attractive rakhis. Along with that, there are special combos with up to 30 percent cash back on chocolates and up to 50 percent cash back on dry fruits.

    If you wanted to gift something to your sister then you can also check the Rakshabandhan Special banner which you will get in the Paytm Mall.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
