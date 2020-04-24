ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme Android TV Gets Certified Via Google; Likely To Arrive Soon In India

    By
    |

    Realme is a well-known brand when it comes to smartphones. But, the company is reportedly getting ready to foray in the smart Android TV segment in India. The Realme smart TV has been a regular visitor of the leaks factory and has also been certified via BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). Now, the device has received another certification indicating an imminent launch.

    Realme Android TV Gets Certified Via Google

     

    The upcoming Realme TV is said to have cleared its certification via Google. A tweet shared via @android_rumor has revealed some screenshots that reveal the TV model along with its retail name. As per the screenshot, the Realme TV in India has a codename "ikebukuro" and model "AI Pont".

    In addition to the model and the codename, the tweet also suggests the Mstar T16 chipset powering the TV. Apart from this, no other detail has been shared via the Tweet. But, as per some previous leaks, the Realme TV could launch with a 43-inch display size.

    There have been minimum details available on what kind of display and resolution it will arrive with. And Xiaomi would be one of the major rivals which Realme has to compete with the affordable smart TV segment; specifically in India.

    Xiaomi already has a player in the budget smart TV segment with a 43-inch panel, i.e, the Mi TV 4x which is a 4K HDR smart TV. So Realme will need to equip its TV with a similar or a high-end panel. Besides, there is no word if the company is developing any dedicated UI for its TV or will source it.

     

    The Realme TV has been already certified via BIS which indicates its launch sometimes soon in the country. But, with the current lockdown scenario, it would be hard to say of it will hit the shelves any time soon.

    If the leaks are to be believed than Realme has lined up some product launches post the lockdown is lifted from the country, or if there is any respite in the e-commerce deliveries. We expect the rumor mill to share some more insight into the hardware and expected price in the coming days and will update you on the same.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme smart tv news
    Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 16:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X