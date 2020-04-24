Realme Android TV Gets Certified Via Google; Likely To Arrive Soon In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme is a well-known brand when it comes to smartphones. But, the company is reportedly getting ready to foray in the smart Android TV segment in India. The Realme smart TV has been a regular visitor of the leaks factory and has also been certified via BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). Now, the device has received another certification indicating an imminent launch.

The upcoming Realme TV is said to have cleared its certification via Google. A tweet shared via @android_rumor has revealed some screenshots that reveal the TV model along with its retail name. As per the screenshot, the Realme TV in India has a codename "ikebukuro" and model "AI Pont".

The code name "ikebukuro" refers to a ChangHong based TV already used by a few brands. The SoC is an MStar T16. pic.twitter.com/9BeUE378XO — Android TV Guide (@androidtv_rumor) April 21, 2020

In addition to the model and the codename, the tweet also suggests the Mstar T16 chipset powering the TV. Apart from this, no other detail has been shared via the Tweet. But, as per some previous leaks, the Realme TV could launch with a 43-inch display size.

There have been minimum details available on what kind of display and resolution it will arrive with. And Xiaomi would be one of the major rivals which Realme has to compete with the affordable smart TV segment; specifically in India.

Xiaomi already has a player in the budget smart TV segment with a 43-inch panel, i.e, the Mi TV 4x which is a 4K HDR smart TV. So Realme will need to equip its TV with a similar or a high-end panel. Besides, there is no word if the company is developing any dedicated UI for its TV or will source it.

The Realme TV has been already certified via BIS which indicates its launch sometimes soon in the country. But, with the current lockdown scenario, it would be hard to say of it will hit the shelves any time soon.

If the leaks are to be believed than Realme has lined up some product launches post the lockdown is lifted from the country, or if there is any respite in the e-commerce deliveries. We expect the rumor mill to share some more insight into the hardware and expected price in the coming days and will update you on the same.

