Realme TV BIS Listing Reveals Presence Of 43-Inch Display News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme is one of the brands that has achieved impressive growth despite the competition posed by other major players in the industry. It is already working to establish a strong presence in the Indian smartphone market. However, in addition to smartphones, the company has forayed into various other product categories.

Last month, Realme announced the launch of its first smart band thereby stepping into the wearable market. Following the same, it is also believed to be working on a smartwatch and a smart TV. We have already seen the design of the smartwatch via a few leaks but the details regarding the TV are scarce for now. However, the Realme TV details have been surfaced online as it has received the BIS certification in India.

Realme TV Gets BIS Certification

As per an image spotted by the Twitter-based tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme smart TV has received the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification. The image shared the tipster reveals that the Realme TV will arrive with a 43-inch panel as its name is listed as Realme TV 43 and it appears to carry the model number JSC55LSQL.

Realme TV will likely sport a 43-inch display. Realme TV 43 receives the BIS certification.#Realme #RealmeTV43 pic.twitter.com/tGHwKUZcx9 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 5, 2020

Realme TV: What We Know

While nothing much is known about the Realme TV, the company executive revealed that the upcoming smart TV will focus on good design, optimal sound quality, and visual enhancements. It is believed that users can control the smart TVs with the company's new Realme Link hub app.

What We Think

However, this is not the largest Realme TV and we can expect bigger models to also be on cards. And, we can expect the various sizes of the Realme TV to be priced reasonably in their respective categories as it is important for the brand to capitalize on the smart TV market segment dominated by the likes of Xiaomi and others.

As the Realme TV is expected to be launched sometime this quarter, we can expect further details to be revealed in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen which kind of software will be featured on the Realme TVs. Probably, we can expect a new Realme UI version optimized for smart TVs. We can get to know more details in the coming weeks.

