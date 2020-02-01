RED Hydrogen One Appears On F9: The Fast Saga Trailer News oi-Karan Sharma

F9: The Fast Saga trailer is finally out with the inclusion of new and old characters. The protagonist of the movie is once again running the series with his entire team. You must be thinking about why we are talking about the movie trailer here instead of technology. The thing is that the trailer has also shown something which is away from the sight of most of us. The F9 movie trailer also shows characters of the movie driving their cars with the Red Hydrogen One smartphone attached to their dashboards.

Yes, you read that correctly, in two scenes you can notice the smartphone on the dashboard of Dominic's car and Shawn's car. The smartphone might appear in the trailer because the team is working with the Red cameras in the movie. Moreover, this is not the first appearance fo the Red Hydrogen One in a movie after its launch and months after the company announced that it will abandon the smartphone business.

Marvel's Runaways comes to an end back in 2019 it has also featured the phone. The contract between RED and Fox, Disney, and MCU has also completed and they have also featured the Hydrogen One. It seems that the smartphone has appeared strangely in the Universe movie, but it's noticeable enough for us.

In one shot the display of the RED Hydrogen One was shown properly when Dominic was driving his car. In this particular scene, the smartphone was showing some radar system which is not a part of any of the Android smartphone. In the rest of the scenes, the phone was showcased from the rear and it was not tough to reorganize the phone.

Meanwhile, we can't deny the fact that the smartphone is not going to be part of the smartphone industry every, because the company has already declared the wrap on the business. We will get to know for what use the movie crew has used the Hydrogen One in the movie.

Source

Best Mobiles in India