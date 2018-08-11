Reliance Digital Sale on HD LED TVs, mobiles and accessories live

Reliance Digital announced Digital Sale from 11 August to15 August on the occasion of Independence Day.

According to the company, customers can also avail a 10 percent cash back on purchases made on all leading debit & credit cards like American Express, Citi Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank.

It is also offering Zero rupee down payment schemes on purchases. This offer will be available across all Reliance Digital and My Jio stores.

During the sale customers will get deals across all categories, including a wide range of HD, LED TVs starting at Rs.10,990, laptops along with freebies such as All-in-one printer & soundbar, refrigerators starting at Rs. 11,490, Washing Machine starting Rs. 10,490 & appetizing offers on mobiles & accessories. With resQ, customers are assured of seamless delivery and free installation service, the company said.

This offer will be available across all Reliance Digital and My Jio stores which collectively will serve around 800 cities across India.

Reliance Digital serves 4000 products spread across 200 international and national brands. With a range of consumer electronics like LED & LCD TVs, Home Theatres, Digital Cameras as well as Mobile phones, IT & Accessories under one roof.

"As a brand Reliance, Digital stands for democratizing technology and is reiterating the same with a special 5 day Digital India Sale. Reliance Digital carries the vision of Personalising Technology for every Indian. Unlike any other electronics store, it aims to inform its consumers of the technology that they wish to buy- which is reflected in the construct of the store. At Reliance Digital one will find Mobile and Laptop Pillars which will provide insight into the product features and their relevance, so as to enable every person to choose the best for themselves," the company said.